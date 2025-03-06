Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $270.78 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,870.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00115602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.79 or 0.00434101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00253863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00022519 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00040320 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,799,342,256 coins and its circulating supply is 46,074,489,680 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

