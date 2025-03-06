GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.7 %

GEAGF stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

