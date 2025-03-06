EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $696.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $681.11 and a 1-year high of $855.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.12.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.