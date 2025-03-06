EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $696.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $681.11 and a 1-year high of $855.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $749.12.
About EMS-CHEMIE
