First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.3 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $27.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.
About First National Financial
