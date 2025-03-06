First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $27.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

