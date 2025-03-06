MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.76, but opened at $126.50. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 24,660 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.08.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

