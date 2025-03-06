Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $25.69. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 10,124,072 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

