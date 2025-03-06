Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

EUZOF stock remained flat at $82.00 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

