ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

