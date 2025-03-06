Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,375 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $57,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $184.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $956.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

