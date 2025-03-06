Promus Capital LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.89 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

