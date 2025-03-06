John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39, Zacks reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 12.6 %

NYSE WLY traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 283,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

