Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 1.1 %

REAX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 709,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Earnings History for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

