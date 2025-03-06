M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,391 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.