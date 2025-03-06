SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 205,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.77 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

