J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $39,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,591,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,847,000 after buying an additional 44,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,860,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $995.24.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. The trade was a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $921.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $926.24 and its 200-day moving average is $906.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

