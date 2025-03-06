Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

NYSE BURL traded up $27.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.69. 1,470,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,323. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $174.64 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,292,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

