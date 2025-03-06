Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $26.33

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

T has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

