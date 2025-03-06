SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Granite FO LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granite FO LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of Granite FO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite FO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $551.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $511.97 and a 52 week high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
