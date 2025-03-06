Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,569.49 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,570.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,351.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,223.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.