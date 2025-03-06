13,600 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 547,029 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

