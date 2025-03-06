Vision Financial Markets LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

