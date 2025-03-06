Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys 14,496 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 598.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

GLD stock opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $197.44 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

