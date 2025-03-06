Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $158,018,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 164,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

