Ethos Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

