Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $179.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.66 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

