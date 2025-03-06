San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 178.6% – Here’s Why

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 178.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,697,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average session volume of 161,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 13.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.43.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than San Lorenzo Gold
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Oversold Stocks With Major Reasons to Rebound
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Robinhood’s Rally: Is Global Expansion the Next Big Catalyst?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Eli Lilly Pours $27B Into U.S. Growth—What It Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.