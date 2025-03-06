Berenberg Bank Issues Positive Forecast for Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.70) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
