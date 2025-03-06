Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 390,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 171,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

