Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Shares of KMR stock traded up GBX 115.50 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 390.50 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,212,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.91. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £431.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Taiwan Semi’s $100 Billion Investment: Fate of the Chipmakers
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.