Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMR stock traded up GBX 115.50 ($1.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 390.50 ($5.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,212,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 326.91. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 435 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of £431.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.