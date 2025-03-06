ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 3,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.