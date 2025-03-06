ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 3,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

