JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07, Zacks reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.12%.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,548,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of JD.com

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.