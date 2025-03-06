JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07, Zacks reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.12%.
Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,548,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
