Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 6,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,088. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $378.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,432.16. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

