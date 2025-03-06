Cosmos Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $108.05 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00004846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00024080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

