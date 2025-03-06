Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

TGT stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $112.53 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

