803 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

NASDAQ ON opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

