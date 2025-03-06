Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.32.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $292.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

