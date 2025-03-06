One Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $124.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

