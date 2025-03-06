Best Solar Stocks Worth Watching – March 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that are primarily involved in the production, installation, or development of solar energy technology and infrastructure. These companies might manufacture solar panels, develop solar power plants, or provide related services, positioning solar stocks as key components in the expanding renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $274.67. 64,865,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,884,703. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $883.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.13. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $518.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,498. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.02. 1,972,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,520. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.16. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $155.60 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

See Also