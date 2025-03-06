One Capital Management LLC Sells 16,537 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,537 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

