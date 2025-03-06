Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

