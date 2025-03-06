Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $190.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

