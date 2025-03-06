Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 621 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $365.44 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.56, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.10.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

