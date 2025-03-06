Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Announces Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Zalando Stock Performance

Zalando stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 5,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.71. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

