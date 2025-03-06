Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International Stock Up 27.8 %

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 246,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Superior Industries International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

