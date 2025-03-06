Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Andritz had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 23.10%.
Andritz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADRZY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Andritz has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.
See Also
