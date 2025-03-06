Truist Financial Lowers THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $90.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 208,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,249. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 606,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 256,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

