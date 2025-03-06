AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 233 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
