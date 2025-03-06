Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 28,063 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $111,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,860,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700,415 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 26,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,447.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 326,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.