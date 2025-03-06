545 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Vision Financial Markets LLC

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 205.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.5% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $403,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

