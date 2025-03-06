Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,065,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 302,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
